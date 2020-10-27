#Open journalism No news is bad news

Third person arrested as part of probe into Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board

The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 9:11 AM
A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating irregularities at the Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board (KWETB).

It emerged in September that the garda probe relates to allegations of widespread misappropriation of funds, including alleged overspends in certain areas of construction.  

In February of last year, officers raided the KWETB campus where they seized documents as well as electronic devices, which sources have described as “key” to the garda investigation. 

The raids happened following the publication of an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General on the financial statements of KWETB for the year-end 2015.

A woman was arrested in relation to the investigation last month. Another man, who was not a direct employee of the KWETB, was arrested in August. 

The arrest operation this morning was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB in Kildare. This is the third arrest as part of an ongoing investigation.

The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and is currently detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

