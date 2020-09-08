This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Advertisement

Several white-collar professionals are suspects in schools corruption probe

One man was arrested at the start of this month.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 14,104 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5186791
Screengrab from the KWETB website.
Image: KWETB
Screengrab from the KWETB website.
Screengrab from the KWETB website.
Image: KWETB

FRAUD GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING irregularities at the Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board (KWETB) suspect a group of people was involved in alleged corruption at the statutory body. 

Yesterday, gardaí arrested a woman in relation to corruption offences at KWETB, which is a statutory body that has responsibility for education and training, youth work and a range of other statutory functions.

This is the second arrest in relation to the probe after a man was arrested last month. 

The garda probe relates to allegations of widespread misappropriation of funds, including alleged overspends in certain areas of construction.  

The man arrested last month was not a direct employee of the KWETB. 

His was the first arrest in an investigation that has been ongoing for nearly two years. A file has been sent to the DPP to determine if criminal charges will be brought. 

The investigation is now gathering pace, according to sources familiar with the probe. There are a number of other people of interest in the investigation. 

More arrests are expected in the near future, another source added.

In February of last year, officers raided the KWETB campus where they seized documents as well as electronic devices, which sources have described as “key” to the garda investigation. 

The raids happened following the publication of an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General on the financial statements of KWETB for the year-end 2015.

This report found serious irregularities at the board. 

The audit published by the State’s spending watchdog “identified concerns about procurement, project cost overruns and propriety matters”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It also found “expenditure by KWETB in 2015 at a five-star hotel and golf resort appears excessive, with no evidence of any attempts to achieve value for money for the service procured”.

Gardaí confirmed that a man arrested in relation to the probe has been released without charge and a file is being sent to the DPP.

The woman arrested yesterday is currently being questioned at Naas Garda Station where she can be held for up to 24 hours.

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie