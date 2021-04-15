Gardaí investigating the disappearance and killing of Laois man William Delaney make third arrest

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating the disappearance of a man from County Laois in 2019.

It is the third arrest in the missing persons case of William Delaney who was last seen on January 31, 2019.

Detectives arrested a man, aged in his 20s, on Wednesday and he is being questioned at Portlaoise Garda Station.

On March 22 last gardaí renewed their appeal to the public to help them locate Delaney’s body, who they now believe was murdered.

He was 56 years old when he was reported missing and was 5’6″ in height, of medium build, with black/grey hair and blue eyes.

It’s not known what he was wearing when he was last seen. He was reported missing in March, 2019, some three months after he vanished.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Portlaoise on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A man in his 30s and a teenage girl were arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to Delaney’s case in June 2019.

A search of an area in Dunmaise, Portlaoise was carried out at the time with the assistance of the Defence Forces.