Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Blanchardstown

Third person arrested over Tristan Sherry murder in Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve

Tristan Sherry (26) died after being assaulted and a man in his 40s suffered gunshot wounds in the incident at Browne's Steakhouse, Blanchardstown.
48 minutes ago

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the murder of Tristan Sherry after an alleged shooting on Christmas Eve in a Dublin restaurant have arrested a third person.

Tristan Sherry (26) died after being assaulted and a man in his 40s suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at around 8pm on Sunday, 24 December.

Gardaí had arrested and charged a man with the murder in recent days. A second male was arrested earlier yesterday and remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 19784 at a garda station in west Dublin. 

A third male was arrested by gardaí yesterday evening as part of the investigation into the murder. 

He is also currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in west Dublin. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

