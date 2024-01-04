Third person arrested over Tristan Sherry murder in Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the murder of Tristan Sherry after an alleged shooting on Christmas Eve in a Dublin restaurant have arrested a third person.

Tristan Sherry (26) died after being assaulted and a man in his 40s suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at around 8pm on Sunday, 24 December.

Gardaí had arrested and charged a man with the murder in recent days. A second male was arrested earlier yesterday and remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 19784 at a garda station in west Dublin.

A third male was arrested by gardaí yesterday evening as part of the investigation into the murder.

He is also currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in west Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.