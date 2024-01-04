Advertisement
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Blanchardstown

Man who was shot in Blanchardstown restaurant attack on Christmas Eve has died in hospital

Jason Hennessy Snr was shot in the neck and upper body while having a meal with family and friends.
0
8.1k
11 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 40s, who was left critically injured after a shooting at a busy restaurant in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on Christmas Eve, has died in hospital.

The man, Jason Hennessy Snr, was shot in the neck and upper body while having a meal with family and friends in Browne’s Steakhouse.

The restaurant, on the Main Street of the Blanchardstown Village, about 650 metres away from the Blanchardstown Garda Station, was busy at the time of the shooting.

A second man, and also the suspected shooter, was killed after he was injured in a struggle after the initial shooting. He has since been named as Tristan Sherry (26).

Earlier today, gardaí investigating the murder of Sherry after the shooting arrested a third person.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor

