Third level students will need to maintain two-metre social distance while on campus

STUDENTS WILL BE required to maintain a two-metre social distance while on campus when the upcoming semester begins next month, with face coverings required where this is not possible.

The guidelines were published by the Irish Universities Association on how to safely bring students back to campus during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

TheJournal.ie last month reported that the two-metre rule would likely be applied for the upcoming year and that €100 million in funding was being sought to support the new Covid-19 measures.

The assessment took into consideration the size of institutes’ student populations – up to 30,000 in some institutions – student and staff needs, age demographics, and access to campus facilities.

“These features present very specific challenges and demand bespoke solutions in the context of reopening. The on-site/on-campus experience is a fundamental and essential component of a third-level education,” it said.

“This does not preclude online or blended teaching and learning, particularly in the first semester of 2020-21.”

The guidelines recommend that “a physical distance of 2 metres should be maintained under all circumstances possible… and in the exceptional circumstances where this cannot be achieved, appropriate precautions (such as face coverings, visors or barriers) should be employed.”

It recommends that lecture halls and work stations should also facilitate a 2 metre distance where possible but this can be reduced to 1 metre if necessary.

Facilities on campus such as gyms, pubs, restaurants and common spaces should all be monitored and operated in line with sector-specific guidelines.

A pathway of access to an area on campus where students with symptoms of Covid-19 can self-isolate should also be established.