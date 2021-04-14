#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 14 April 2021
Advertisement

Third man to face trial over murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House pub in 2016

Two people have already been jailed for life for the murder.

By Paul Neilan Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 3:27 PM
13 minutes ago 516 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5409488
Gardaí outside the Sunset House pub in 2016
Image: RollingNews.ie
Gardaí outside the Sunset House pub in 2016
Gardaí outside the Sunset House pub in 2016
Image: RollingNews.ie

A THIRD MAN will stand trial at the Special Criminal Court for the murder of Tyrone dissident Michael Barr at the Sunset House pub in north inner city Dublin almost five years ago.

This morning, the court accepted an ex parte application (where only one side is represented) from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Claire Loftus, to hear the case before the non-jury court.

State solicitor Michael O’Donovan told the court that Christopher Slator (36) of Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, had been sent forward from the district court on 31 March, 2021, and is charged with the the murder of Barr on 25 April, 2016.

On the night of 25 April, 2016, the father-of-five was socialising at the pub, where he was a manager, and was shot seven times – five times in the head – after two armed males burst in wearing ‘Freddy Krueger’ masks.

Today, judge Tony Hunt said that there had already been two cases before the Special Criminal Court relating to the murder.

In November of last year, British car thief David Hunter (42) with an address at Du Cane Road, White City, London, was jailed for life for the murder.

Hunter was the second man to be found guilty after Eamonn Cumberton (33), of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, was also convicted of Mr Barr’s murder in January 2018 and sentenced to life.

Both Hunter and Cumberton had pleaded not guilty.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Slator is to appear before the three-judge court on Monday of next week.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Neilan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie