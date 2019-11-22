Gardaí investigating death of man in Kerry 'anxious' for witnesses to come forward

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of a man found at a house in Co Kerry have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The body of Thomas Carton was discovered by gardaí at a house in Torc Terrace, Killarney shortly after 10pm on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old’s body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination was carried out, the results of which will not be released for “operational reasons”.

The scene in Torc Terrace is still currently preserved and a technical examination by the local scenes of crime unit is ongoing.

A garda spokesperson said investigating officers are “continuing to keep an open mind” in relation to this matter.

It is understood that gardaí are not investigating the incident as a murder currently but are trying to establish the movements of Thomas Carton in the days leading up to his death.

“Gardaí are particularly anxious to hear from people who may have seen or spoken to Thomas in recent days or who may have any information whatsoever in relation to his death.”

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 – 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.