This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigating death of man in Kerry 'anxious' for witnesses to come forward

The 55-year-old’s body was discovered by gardaí at a house Killarney on Wednesday.

By Adam Daly Friday 22 Nov 2019, 5:14 PM
18 minutes ago 1,407 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4902874
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of a man found at a house in Co Kerry have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward. 

The body of Thomas Carton was discovered by gardaí at a house in Torc Terrace, Killarney shortly after 10pm on Wednesday. 

The 55-year-old’s body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination was carried out, the results of which will not be released for “operational reasons”.

The scene in Torc Terrace is still currently preserved and a technical examination by the local scenes of crime unit is ongoing.

A garda spokesperson said investigating officers are “continuing to keep an open mind” in relation to this matter.

It is understood that gardaí are not investigating the incident as a murder currently but are trying to establish the movements of Thomas Carton in the days leading up to his death.

“Gardaí are particularly anxious to hear from people who may have seen or spoken to Thomas in recent days or who may have any information whatsoever in relation to his death.” 

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 – 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie