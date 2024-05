THE THORNTON HALL site in North County Dublin is expected to be utilised for large-scale tented accommodation for asylum seekers.

It is understood that part of the land could be used for “emergency-style accommodation”.

Sources state that the land is serviced and work is ongoing on the land at the moment to assess the site and the capacity it could hold.

The 156-acre site in north Dublin is owned by the Department of Justice.

Since 2005, the State has spent millions of euro on the site, where a proposed new ‘super prison’ was to be built, but never proceeded. Just last month, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the matter of a prison on the site was still under consideration.

The Department of Integration had previously flagged a year ago that a significant portion of the Thornton Hall site could be made available if deemed suitable for the accommodation needs by the responsible bodies.

The number of people seeking asylum in Ireland and the dysfunction in the asylum system have continued to dominate political debates in recent weeks.

Advertisement

It follows an increase in people setting up tents in Dublin, including along Mount Street and the Grand Canal, as the State struggles to find accommodation for them.

Ireland has granted more than 105,000 temporary protection orders since the start of the war in Ukraine, and almost 72,000 international protection applicants are in State-provided accommodation.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath suggested last week that tents should only be given to asylum seekers to use at State-run facilities.

McGrath said it is “not acceptable” to have tents accommodating people in public areas that “are unsafe for them, potentially, and also where the living conditions are not acceptable”.

The minister said the situation is “not fair on the local communities, either”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has also said that tents with sanitation on public sites is the better option.

A number of other sites, other than Thornton Hall, are also being considered by government, though the list of state-owned sites that could be used to accommodate asylum seekers has not been released.

A spokesperson for government confirmed to The Journal considerations had also been given to land used by the defence forces, however, they said the likes of the Curragh Camp in Kildare, and other camps where live ammunitions are used and arms are stored, are not deemed suitable.