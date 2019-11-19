Three men arrested over attempted theft of ATM machine in Co Down

A recovery crane removing the forecourt roof onto the road following a raid at Carlisle's filling station on Belfast Road, Ballynahinch

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following the attempted theft of an ATM machine in Ballynahinch, Co Down yesterday.

It was reported at 5.28am yesterday that a bulldozer was being used in an attempt to rip an ATM from the wall of a petrol station on the Belfast Road.

Those involved in the attempted theft were reported to have fled the scene, empty handed, but having caused substantial damage to the premises, and to the roof of the forecourt.

Three men – aged 24, 25 and 26 – have now been arrested in the Saintfield area on suspicion of burglary (non-dwelling), criminal damage endangering life with intent and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property.

They remain in custody at present and are assisting the PSNI with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Handley has said the attempted ATM theft caused serious damage to the petrol station, “which will have significant economic impact on the business”.

“A vital community resource that allows people to access cash instantly has also been impacted,” Handley said.

“The incident also had a widespread impact on the public as the Belfast Road was closed until yesterday evening. I want to thank the community for their patience as we conducted our enquiries and worked to keep people safe,” he said.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who sees any suspicious activity to report it.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 181 of 18/11/19.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.