Saturday 5 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
# Arrests
Three arrested in Cork after €4.2 million of cocaine seized
Two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s were arrested when Gardaí seized 60 kilogrammes of cocaine.
1 hour ago

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after cocaine with an estimated value of €4.2 million was seized in Cork.

Revenue officers seized approximately 60 kilogrammes of cocaine today as part of a joint operation with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s have been arrested and are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Garda stations in Cork.

The seizure forms part of an intelligence-led operation targeting suspects involved in organised crime.

Investigations are continuing.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
