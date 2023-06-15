Three people arrested after man left with 'serious' injuries in alleged Dublin assault

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after an alleged assault in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí responded to the incident in Donaghmede where a man in his 30s was left with head injuries.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for injuries, which are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Three men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have been arrested in connection with this incident and are currently detained at Garda Stations in the DMR North.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.