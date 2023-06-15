Advertisement

Thursday 15 June 2023
# Donaghmede
Three people arrested after man left with 'serious' injuries in alleged Dublin assault
A man in his 30s received head injuries which are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
1 hour ago

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after an alleged assault in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí responded to the incident in Donaghmede where a man in his 30s was left with head injuries.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for injuries, which are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Three men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have been arrested in connection with this incident and are currently detained at Garda Stations in the DMR North.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
