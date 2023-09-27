Advertisement

Wednesday 27 September 2023
Niall O'Connor The MV Matthew being towed into Cork Harbour
# MV Matthew
Gardaí make three further arrests as part of investigation into cargo ship drug seizure
The men have been arrested for alleged organised crime offences.
31 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE three further arrests as part of their investigations following a multi-agency operation that led to the seizure of €157 million worth of cocaine from a cargo ship after it was boarded by Army Rangers yesterday.  

“Gardaí investigating the detention of the Panamanian registered bulk cargo vessel, MV Matthew and associated events have this evening arrested three men for alleged organised crime offences contrary to the Criminal Justice Act, 2006,” a garda spokesperson said.

“All three are detained under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda stations in the Southern Region.”

Gardaí said that the three other men who had already been arrested earlier this week as part of the same investigation remain in custody. 

“Investigations are ongoing,” gardaí said. 

David MacRedmond
