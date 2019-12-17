Three charged over seizure of cocaine and cannabis worth €900k in Louth

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED on Sunday morning in connection with the seizure of cocaine and cannabis herb with a potential street value of €900,000 have been charged.

Gardaí in Louth seized the drugs after an operation in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two men aged 41 and 33 and a 33-year-old woman were arrested yesterday and have since been charged.

They were arrested at the N33 Drumgoolestown in Co Louth in connection with the seizure.

Officers intercepted two vehicles at around 1am on Sunday while travelling in the vicinity of Ardee.

They are due to appear before Drogheda District Court this morning at 10.30am.

