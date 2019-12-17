This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three charged over seizure of cocaine and cannabis worth €900k in Louth

The three people were arrested on Sunday morning.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 8:06 AM
41 minutes ago 1,727 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4936646
Image: PA
Image: PA

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED on Sunday morning in connection with the seizure of cocaine and cannabis herb with a potential street value of €900,000 have been charged. 

Gardaí in Louth seized the drugs after an operation in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two men aged 41 and 33 and a 33-year-old woman were arrested yesterday and have since been charged. 

They were arrested at the N33 Drumgoolestown in Co Louth in connection with the seizure.

Officers intercepted two vehicles at around 1am on Sunday while travelling in the vicinity of Ardee. 

They are due to appear before Drogheda District Court this morning at 10.30am. 

Comments have been closed as charges have been made. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie