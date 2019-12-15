Three arrests after €900k worth of drugs seized in Louth

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH seized cocaine and cannabis worth in excess of €900,000 following an operation in the early hours this morning.

Officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles simultaneously at around 1am while travelling in the vicinity of Ardee.

The drugs were seized along with an animal transporter trick and a high-powered car.

Two men (aged 41 and 33) and a 33-year-old woman were arrested.

They’re currently being detained at Dundalk and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

They can be held for up to seven days.

Follow-up searches have since been carried out at locations in Leixlip in Kildare and Ballyshannon in Donegal. Gardaí seized a vacuum packing machine and €8,000 in cash during these searches.