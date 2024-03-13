Three charged over supply of weapons used in Super Bowl parade shooting

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged with federal firearm offences in the United States after a shooting at last month’s Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

One person was killed and roughly two dozen bystanders were injured during the incident which police in Kansas in the United States believe started as a result of a dispute between two groups.

The federal charges were unsealed today, three weeks after state authorities charged two other men: Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller; with second-degree murder and several weapons counts for the shootings on 14 February.

Named in the new federal charges were 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning; Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr (21) and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves (19), all from Kansas City.

Manning is charged with one count each of conspiracy to traffic firearms and engaging in firearm sales without a licence, and 10 counts of making a false statement on a federal form.

Williams and Groves are charged with making false statements in the acquisition of firearms, and lying to a federal agent.

The new charges made public today do not allege that the men were among the shooters. Instead, they are accused of involvement in illegally purchasing weapons on behalf of others and trafficking firearms.

Court documents that were part of the complaint said 12 people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the 14 February rally attended by an estimated one million people.

Authorities also last month detained two youths on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Police have said a bullet from Miller’s gun killed mother-of-two Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was in a nearby crowd of people watching the rally.

The people injured in the shooting range in age from eight to 47, according to police. The rally was just wrapping up when gunfire erupted and people ran for cover.

The shooting happened when one group of people confronted another for staring at them, police said.