Woman and two children dead after collision between lorry and car on N17 in Co Mayo

LAST UPDATE | 3 minutes ago
THREE PEOPLE HAVE died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Mayo.
The collision happened at around 2pm this afternoon on the N17 at Castlegar, near Claremorris in Mayo.
It is understood that the driver, a woman, and two children were involved in the collision.
Gardaí and other emergency services are currently at the scene.
The road is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours, with local diversions in place.
A garda spokesperson said no further information is available at this time.
