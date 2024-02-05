Three Irish restaurants awarded new Michelin Stars

THREE IRISH RESTAURANTS have been awarded new Michelin Stars, while another received its second Michelin Star a year after being awarded its first.

Homestead Cottage in Co Clare, the Bishop’s Buttery in Co Tipperary and D’Olier Street in Dublin have all been awarded the accolade by Michelin during a ceremony in Manchester this evening.

Terre restaurant, which opened in Castlemartyr, Co Cork in October 2022, was awarded a second star, having been given its first last year.

The organisers described Homestead Cottage, which is run by Robbie and Sophie McCauley, as “a thoroughly charming place”.

“Garden produce and local ingredients like Aran monkfish are used in cooking that demonstrates refinement, precision and a great understanding of balance.”

The Bishop’s Buttery is located in Cashel Palace Hotel. The organisers said head chef Stefan McEnteer and his team “have crafted a menu of dishes that demonstrate great skill in their execution, along with terrific flavours and balance”.

The Michelin Guide said that despite the striking architecture of the building, the interior of D’Olier Street “has a more modern, pared-back feel, and it’s the dishes themselves that are most visually impressive”.

“Executive Chef and Co-Owner James Moore has plenty of international experience, and has crafted a menu that demonstrates all the technical skill, refined combinations and depth of flavour you would expect of a Michelin Starred establishment,” it said.

The organisers said Terre had achieved its second Michelin Star “thanks to original, modern dishes with well-judged contrasts that allow the supreme quality of the ingredients to shine”.

Speaking after the announcement, chef Vincent Crepel said that being awarded the second Michelin star is “the realisation of a lifelong dream”.

“I am so proud of the team and what we have achieved. We have had a fantastic year and are looking forward to welcoming guests again in 2024,” he said.

Across Britain and Ireland, six new two-star 18 new one-star restaurants were recognised this year.