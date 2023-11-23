Three men arrested after armed robbery in Dublin post office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three people following a robbery at a post office in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, this afternoon.

Three people entered the post office at around 12.20pm with a sledgehammer and what is understood to have been an imitation firearm.

A sum of cash was taken in the incident but no injuries were reported.

Gardaí later arrested three men as part of their investigation.

The men, one in his 30s and the other two in aged in their 40s, are currently detained at Garda Stations in the Dublin region.