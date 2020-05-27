Three men arrested after gardaí seize €700k in cash and €30k worth of drugs

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized an estimated €700,000 in cash and drugs with an estimated value of €30,000.

A around 6pm yesterday, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a vehicle on Collins Avenue in Dublin 9.

During the course of a search, gardaí seized a sum of cash believed to be in the region of €400,000.

Two men, aged 53 and 29, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of having committed organised crime related offences. They are currently detained at Raheny and Clontarf Garda Stations, pursuant to organised crime related legislation.

Additional searches were carried out at premises in Dublin and Meath, with assistance provided by the Garda Dog Unit.

These searches resulted in another seizure of cash, believed to be in the region of €300,000.

A quantity of what is believed to be controlled drugs, including cocaine and MDMA tablets, with an estimated street value of €30,000 was also seized.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking related offences. He is currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station, pursuant to drug trafficking related legislation.

“The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau of cash, believed to be associated with organised crime, to an estimated value of €700,000, bringing to over €2 million the amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is an important achievement designed to impact significantly on particular OCGs,” Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said.