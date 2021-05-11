Three men arrested and over €188,000 in cash seized as gardaí raid four locations in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE seized over €188,000 in cash during a search operation at four locations in Dublin 1.

The searches were carried out this morning by gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Personnel attached to the GNDOCB were supported by the Special Crime Task Force and the Garda Dog Unit.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

During the course of the search, cash to the value of €188,295 was located and seized.

Three men (aged 36, 38 and 40) were arrested for offences contrary to Sections 71A and 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

All three men are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in Irishtown and Store Street garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.