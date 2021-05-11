#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Three men arrested and over €188,000 in cash seized as gardaí raid four locations in Dublin

The searches were carried out in the Dublin 1 area this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 11 May 2021, 5:28 PM
8 minutes ago 801 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5434532
The cash seized by gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
The cash seized by gardaí
The cash seized by gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

GARDAÍ HAVE seized over €188,000 in cash during a search operation at four locations in Dublin 1. 

The searches were carried out this morning by gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Personnel attached to the GNDOCB were supported by the Special Crime Task Force and the Garda Dog Unit. 

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

During the course of the search, cash to the value of €188,295 was located and seized. 

Three men (aged 36, 38 and 40) were arrested for offences contrary to Sections 71A and 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

All three men are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in Irishtown and Store Street garda stations. 

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie