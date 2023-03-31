Three men arrested after gardaí seize cannabis herb worth over €600,000 in Co Dublin

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized over €600,000 worth of cannabis herb in Co Dublin yesterday.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Task Force, alongside members of the Special Crime Task Force, yesterday intercepted two vehicles shortly before 2pm in the Balbriggan area.

This followed “ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity under Operation Tara”.

In the course of the operation, cannabis herb worth over €600,000 and €15,000 in cash was seized.

Three males, aged 37, 40 and 44, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and have been detained at a Garda Station in North County Dublin.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and investigations are ongoing.

Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, was launched in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels, including the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.