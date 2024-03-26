Three men arrested in connection with attempted murder of PSNI DCI John Caldwell in Omagh

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

On 22 February, 2023, DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh while he was off-duty.

At least 10 shots were fired by gunmen during the attack.

Police in Northern Ireland today arrested three men in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act. They are aged 32, 48 and 49.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Separately, a 44-year-old man was arrested last month and charged with attempted murder of DCI Caldwell, directing terrorism and preparation of terrorist acts.

Caldwell, who was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, was left with life-changing injuries.

It is understood that he had a private audience with the Britain’s King Charles ahead of a garden party at Hillsborough Castle last summer.

Caldwell also spoke in public when he was presented with the special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in September.