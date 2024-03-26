Advertisement
File photo of John Caldwell
Omagh

Three men arrested in connection with attempted murder of PSNI DCI John Caldwell in Omagh

They were arrested under the Terrorism Act.
1.0k
56 minutes ago

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

On 22 February, 2023, DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh while he was off-duty.

At least 10 shots were fired by gunmen during the attack.

Police in Northern Ireland today arrested three men in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act. They are aged 32, 48 and 49.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Separately, a 44-year-old man was arrested last month and charged with attempted murder of DCI Caldwell, directing terrorism and preparation of terrorist acts.

Caldwell, who was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, was left with life-changing injuries.

It is understood that he had a private audience with the Britain’s King Charles ahead of a garden party at Hillsborough Castle last summer.

Caldwell also spoke in public when he was presented with the special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in September.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags