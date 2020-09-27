Three network users in several counties report outage

USERS OF THE Three phone network have reported outages across Ireland.
DownDetector.ie recorded a sharp spike in reported problems after 3pm today.
Users several parts of the country – ranging from Donegal to Cork and Kerry to Meath – have tweeted the network citing issues with their data or phone connection. Some are reportedly unable to make calls.
In response to users, the network has said:
Three customers are experiencing intermittent loss of coverage. Our engineers are working hard to restore full service as quickly as possible.
We’ll update with more details as we get them.
COMMENTS (23)