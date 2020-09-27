Three network users in several counties report outage

The DownDetector.ie outage map. Source: DownDetector.ie

USERS OF THE Three phone network have reported outages across Ireland.

DownDetector.ie recorded a sharp spike in reported problems after 3pm today.

Users several parts of the country – ranging from Donegal to Cork and Kerry to Meath – have tweeted the network citing issues with their data or phone connection. Some are reportedly unable to make calls.

In response to users, the network has said:

Three customers are experiencing intermittent loss of coverage. Our engineers are working hard to restore full service as quickly as possible.

We’ll update with more details as we get them.