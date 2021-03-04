Three people arrested as gardaí seize cash and cannabis during searches of car and house

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after €59,000 in cash and €40,000 worth of cannabis was seized during searches in Cork City and Athlone, Co Westmeath.

On Tuesday, a stop and search of a vehicle was carried out by gardaí under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

During the course of the search, cash with an approximate value of €59,000 was recovered.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, and the passenger, a teenage girl, were arrested and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man was later released pending the submission of a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The female juvenile has also been released.

A follow-up search carried out in relation to this incident took place at a house in Athlone, Co Westmeath yesterday.

During the course of the search, 2kg of cannabis with a street value of €40,000, mobile phones, weighing scales, a GPS tracker and €910 in cash was recovered.

A male aged in his late teens was arrested and taken to Athlone Garda Station where he is currently detained.