Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 8 September 2022
Advertisement

Three people arrested following crossbow incident in Belfast

It was reported yesterday that a crossbow bolt had been fired from an apartment, narrowly missing a passer-by.

By Diarmuid Pepper Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,439 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5860684
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Belfast after police responded to a report that a crossbow had been fired from apartment.

It was reported to the PSNI at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon that a crossbow bolt had been shot from a building in St Jude’s Parade in south Belfast, narrowly missing a passer-by.

Officers attended the scene and nearby streets were closed off while enquiries were carried out, and these streets have since reopened.

A search of a property in the St Judes Parade area was then carried out by officers.

Following the search a number of items, including suspected Class A and Class C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia, was seized.

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed that three people have since been arrested by police on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time.

They are said to be assisting officers with their enquiries.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage, a number of drug-related offences, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 50-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.

The PSNI spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information on the incident is asked to make contact with the police service.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuid@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie