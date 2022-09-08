Three people arrested following crossbow incident in Belfast

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Belfast after police responded to a report that a crossbow had been fired from apartment.

It was reported to the PSNI at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon that a crossbow bolt had been shot from a building in St Jude’s Parade in south Belfast, narrowly missing a passer-by.

Officers attended the scene and nearby streets were closed off while enquiries were carried out, and these streets have since reopened.

A search of a property in the St Judes Parade area was then carried out by officers.

Following the search a number of items, including suspected Class A and Class C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia, was seized.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed that three people have since been arrested by police on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time.

They are said to be assisting officers with their enquiries.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage, a number of drug-related offences, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 50-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.

The PSNI spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information on the incident is asked to make contact with the police service.