Thursday 12 December, 2019
Three people arrested over death of man found in burning car in Lucan last month

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 9:36 AM
37 minutes ago 1,756 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4929573
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested over the fatal shooting of a man in Lucan, Dublin last month. 

Wayne Whelan’s body was discovered in a burnt out car at Mount Andrew Court, Lucan on 18 November. 

He was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had sustained a number of gunshot wounds. 

The gangland hitman, who had been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Mark ‘Guinea Pig’ Desmond, had himself survived an attempt on his life in September of this year. 

He was also suspected of being involved in the murder of David Lynch earlier this year.

Gardaí had informed Whelan that there was a significant and real threat to his life. 

Officers confirmed the day after Whelan’s body was discovered that they were following a “definite line of inquiry” in relation to his murder. 

Today, gardaí have arrested two males and a female in relation to the shooting. 

Both males are being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. The female is detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. 

All three are currently being detained at Dublin garda stations. 

