THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged after four were arrested following the seizure of an estimated €300,000 worth of cannabis in Limerick.

“Three individuals now have been charged in connection with this investigation,” a Garda spokesperson said.

They are scheduled to appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court at 1.30 pm today.

The fourth person arrested, a man in his 60s, remains detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking ) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Limerick.

