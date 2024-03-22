Three people injured at 3Arena gig on night when teenage girl died

THREE PEOPLE WERE injured at a St Patrick’s Day gig at the 3Arena, at which at least one person jumped from the tiered seating down to the ground.

Videos shared on social media show a girl free falling from an upper tier down to the standing section below, and photos from outside the venue show young people lying on the ground, seemingly heavily intoxicated before and after the gig by techno DJ BLK.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the 3 Arena said the event had “extensive security staff in attendance”, as well as a “substantial medical team” on the night of 17 March.

“Gardaí were present inside and outside throughout the event.

“We can confirm that three people were injured during the event and were treated by our medical staff.”

A 16-year-old girl died after being treated by emergency services near the venue on the same night.

A largescale deployment of Garda public order units was present outside the concert venue throughout the evening.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended a public order incident in the area at around 7:30pm on the night.

One male juvenile aged in his teens was arrested in connection to the incident. He has since been released pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion office.

Gardaí responded to multiple reports at the venue, but have not released any further information about any other specific incidents.

The 3 Arena would not comment on the death of the teenager outside the venue. An investigation surrounding the circumstances of the sudden death is being conducted by Store Street Garda Station.