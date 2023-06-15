Three people screened after cross-border policing operation into modern slavery in Armagh

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been screened with further referrals to be made following a joint policing operation into modern slavery in Co Armagh.

Today, gardaí and officers from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit conducted a “proactive policing operation” at a business premises in the Armagh area.

The operation was part of a European-wide focus on labour exploitation during the month of June.

It was carried out via a Europol-led EMPACT initiative.

EMPACT stands for European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats.

It refers to the integrated approach by police forces across Europe to tackle the various elements of organised crime.

As part of this, officers from both sides of the border carried out a search today of a business premises in Armagh city, in relation to potential offences regarding forced labour.

Three people were “screened”, with further referrals to be made to partner agencies.

The screening process includes conversations with highly trained officers to discuss their working environment.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Kelly Hyslop said: “Across Europe, police forces and other key stakeholders are targeting businesses and other premises which may be facilitating individuals who are being exploited.

“Working closely with our colleagues from An Garda Síochána and other partner agencies, we are able to identify business premises that may be involved in forced labour.

“Modern slavery denies victims their human right to life, safety and freedom. The criminals prey on vulnerable people, control them by fear and exploit them for their own selfish gains.”

The PSNI noted that some of the signs of modern slavery include the movement of people at strange times, poor living conditions, inappropriate clothing for the conditions of work, and people have np documentation.