The ISPCA is appealing for homes for 3 puppies abandoned in Co Westmeath garden

THREE VULNERABLE PUPPIES that were abandoned in a garden in Co Westmeath have been rescued by the ISPCA.

Tomás is looking for a permanent home. Source: ISPCA

The charity responded to a call for help recently when a member of the public heard small whimpers coming from their garden just outside the village of Ballymore.

ISPCA inspector Elaine Reynolds discovered three collie/terrier-type puppies no more than 10 weeks old.

The puppies – later called Liam, Fifi and Tomás – were then taken to the ISPCA National Animal Centre where they received a veterinary assessment.

It was unclear how long they had been in the garden.

As soon as they arrived at the centre, they were placed under a heat lamp and were monitored closely.

Liam, along with the other puppies, is currently in the ISPCA National Animal Centre.

Apart from being cold and hungry, the puppies didn’t appear to have health issues, according to Reynolds.

“They are continuing to thrive and we will be looking for new, loving homes for them soon,” she said.

“I just don’t understand how anyone could just abandon three defenceless little puppies and I am so glad we are able to give them the life they deserve, in kind loving new homes.”

This is Fifi. Source: ISPCA

Reynolds said this all could have been avoided if the puppies’ mother had been neutered.

“Neutering is absolutely key to reducing the numbers of unwanted animals in Ireland,” she said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 or report online here.

The ISPCA is encouraging prospective pet owners to always consider adopting a pet from a reputable rescue organisation instead of going online.

Anyone interesting in offering one of these puppies a new loving home can get in touch with the IPAAG here, by emailing info@ispca.ie or by calling 043 3325 0350.