Dublin: 10°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

Heavy rain and risk of spot flooding as thunderstorm warning issued for 13 counties

The warning kicked in at 1.46pm and will remain in place until 8pm this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 May 2021, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 15,689 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5433410
Image: Met.ie
Image: Met.ie

A THUNDERSTORM WEATHER warning is currently in place for 13 counties. 

Met Éireann issued the warning for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Tipperary. 

The warning kicked in at 1.46pm and will remain in place until 8pm this evening. 

The forecaster has warned there will be thundery showers this afternoon and evening with hail and heavy downpours bringing a risk of spot flooding.

Looking ahead to tonight, the showers are expected to gradually become lighter and more isolated, with clear spells developing. 

Further showers will move into western parts of Munster towards tomorrow morning. 

Temperatures are to drop as low as 3 degrees. 

Tomorrow is forecast to start dry in many places with sunny spells. However, showers in west Munster will spread further inland during the morning and afternoon, turning heavy and thundery again with a risk of hail and spot flooding. 

Met Éireann has said the showers will tend to be more isolated across parts of the north and east. 

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 12 and 15 degrees. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

