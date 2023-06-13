Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 13 June 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Met Eireann
# Hot and Humid
Thunderstorms and highs of 27 degrees to make for 'very hot and humid' weather today
Intense downpours are also on the cards in some areas, especially in the midlands and the west.
3.0k
2
35 minutes ago

THUNDERSTORMS AND TOP temperatures of 27 degrees are forecast in some parts of the country today as the warm, humid weather shows no sign of abating. 

It will be “very warm or hot and humid today with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms,” according to Met Éireann, The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland. 

Intense downpours are also on the cards in some areas, especially in the midlands and the west. The national forecaster is even saying there is a chance of some hail. 

Tonight will be muggy once again “with heavy showers early on in the west dying out.”

Temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees are expected overnight again but at least there will be a light breeze, which may be some relief for those sleeping with a window open.

As for tomorrow, it looks like there will be more of the same, although with slightly cooler coastal temperatures. Met Éireann is forecasting the same kind of temperatures and hazy conditions, becoming wet and stormy in the afternoon and evening.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     