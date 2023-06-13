Thunderstorms and highs of 27 degrees to make for 'very hot and humid' weather today

THUNDERSTORMS AND TOP temperatures of 27 degrees are forecast in some parts of the country today as the warm, humid weather shows no sign of abating.

It will be “very warm or hot and humid today with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms,” according to Met Éireann, The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland.

Intense downpours are also on the cards in some areas, especially in the midlands and the west. The national forecaster is even saying there is a chance of some hail.

Tonight will be muggy once again “with heavy showers early on in the west dying out.”

Temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees are expected overnight again but at least there will be a light breeze, which may be some relief for those sleeping with a window open.

As for tomorrow, it looks like there will be more of the same, although with slightly cooler coastal temperatures. Met Éireann is forecasting the same kind of temperatures and hazy conditions, becoming wet and stormy in the afternoon and evening.