Power outages as thunderstorms sweep through the east of the country

The extent of today's status yellow weather warning. Source: Met Éireann

HUNDREDS ARE WITHOUT power after thunderstorms and outbreaks of torrential rain in the southeast and east of the country.

Further thundery downpours are expected into the night. Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for all of Leinster, as well as Monaghan and Waterford,

They are advising of short duration heavy rainfall and a risk of spot flooding in these areas.

The warning is valid until 3am Sunday.

The ESB is working to restore power to hundreds of homes, stretching from Hook Head in Wexford up to Carlow town, matching the path of an intense period of lightning earlier this afternoon.

As many as 1,665 customers were without power in the Bagenalstown area of Carlow earlier, but this number has since been reduced significantly.

Tomorrow is set to bring more rain, which will clear to some extent by the end of the day, with top temperatures of between 15 to 18 degrees.