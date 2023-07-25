Ticketmaster website crashes for some Coldplay fans trying to secure pre-sale tickets

TICKETMASTER’S WEBSITE HAS crashed for some Coldplay fans trying to secure pre-sale tickets to next year’s gigs.

Coldplay will perform in Ireland for the first time in seven years when they play two gigs at Croke Park on 29 and 30 August, 2024.

The concerts are part of the band’s Music of the Spheres Tour.

The pre-sale for these shows opened on the Ticketmaster website at 10am this morning and requires a code to join the queue.

However, some users hoping to grab tickets have been faced with a warning error reading: “An unexpected error occurred”.

The display message adds: “This site is not reachable at the moment. Please try again in a few minutes.”

Coldplay presale is going well 🙄

Ticketmaster is a disaster pic.twitter.com/SSaEKePdFu — Annie Roche (@anyciar) July 25, 2023

People faced with this message have been advised by Ticketmaster’s customer support to “clear your cache/cookies, refresh and try again”.

If this doesn’t help, users are advised to “try using a different browser/device or using mobile data instead of WiFi”.

Others are stuck in queues with over 60,000 people ahead of them.

Responding to users on Twitter who have been facing issues with the site this morning, the Ticketmaster Customer Service said the site is “busy at the moment due to several high demand events”.

It added that “this is expected to calm down by later this afternoon”.