Tidy Towns missed six town applications due to apparent computer glitch

THE APPLICATIONS OF six towns were not included in this year’s Tidy Towns competition due to a computer glitch, the Department of Rural and Community Development has said.

This glitch allegedly prevented the entries from these towns being received by the Department of Community and Rural Development.

The towns will now have another chance to be judged now and any prizes awarded will be presented at the regional awards ceremonies held later this year.

Glaslough, Co Monaghan won Ireland’s tidiest village on 30 September at the ceremony which took place last month. Blackrock, Co Louth won Ireland’s tidiest small town and Westport in Co Mayo won Ireland’s tidiest large town.

According to RTÉ, the six towns not included in Tidy Towns considerations were:

Greystones, Co Wicklow

Bray, Co Wicklow

Mountrath, Co Laois

Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Ballyorgan, Co Limerick

Glenroe, Co Limerick

Chairperson of Greystones Tidy Towns committee Marie McCooey told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today that the committee was disappointed when they weren’t included in the awards announced last month.

“We were expecting an invitiation [to the ceremony] because we got our first bronze medal last year,” said McCooey. “We were really hoping we would be invited again.”

“So I’m sitting there while the competition is on and I get online and see ‘oh my gosh, there’s no sign of Greystones’. And I look at my neighbour and there’s no sign of Bray either,” she said.

McCooey said the committee was told the next day that their entry had not been received.

She said the department has since received the application and the town is awaiting judgement from the Tidy Towns adjudicators.

McCooey said she wasn’t worried about any of the flowers or plants being in worse condition than they would be when towns are usually judged earlier this year because “Greystones always looks great”.

None of the towns affected have allegedly said they were notified about their email application not being received by the department. If any of the towns receive a Tidy Towns prize or honour in the coming months, it will not impact the results already announced.