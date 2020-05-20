Tidy Towns groups can still get funding despite competition being cancelled

Louise Duffy, Glaslough Tidy Town's coordinator; Minister Michael Ring; Martin Kelleher, Managing Director at SuperValu; and Gareth Corrigan, chairperson of Glaslough Tidy Town's Committee at last year's ceremony.

TIDY TOWNS GROUPS can still avail of funding this year, despite the competition being cancelled, it has been confirmed.

Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development, today said the €1.4 million in funding that was allocated in September 2019 to support groups throughout the country will still be available to them.

The competition was cancelled last month due to public health concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Any groups who have already spent the funds they received should retain their records of expenditure in the normal way,” Ring said.

“Any groups who have not yet spent the funding they received can continue to use this funding in the coming months to assist with activities they might undertake as the Covid-19 restrictions are eased, or in preparing for the 2021 competition.”

Over 60 years

Ring said the Tidy Towns competition has seen “communities coming together and working together to improve their local area” for over 60 years.

“Unfortunately, in the current circumstances, it would have been extremely difficult for groups around the country to work on their Tidy Towns projects in the usual way. To do so could potentially have put the health of many people at risk,” he said.

The competition, which is sponsored by Supervalu, has been running since 1958.

Last year, Glaslough in Co Monaghan was announced as the overall winner of the competition in which there were 918 entries.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has allocated over €4 million to Tidy Towns groups since 2017.