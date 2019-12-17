This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

President-elect of Irish Farmers’ Association vows to tackle beef crisis

Tim Cullinan was this evening elected president of the IFA.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 9:45 PM
43 minutes ago 2,701 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4938709
Tim Cullinan celebrating his win while being congratulated by his closest rival in the contest John Coughlan.
Image: Finbarr O'Rourke
Tim Cullinan celebrating his win while being congratulated by his closest rival in the contest John Coughlan.
Tim Cullinan celebrating his win while being congratulated by his closest rival in the contest John Coughlan.
Image: Finbarr O'Rourke

A FARMER FROM Co Tipperary has been elected president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Tim Cullinan, who is currently the IFA’s treasurer, saw off competition from John Coughlan and Angus Woods to take the helm of Ireland’s largest farming representative organisation.

Cullinan, who has worked in pig, dairy, beef and tillage farming, will replace current president Joe Healy next month.

Almost 23,000 votes were cast by members from the IFA’s 944 branches across the country; Cullinane secured almost 11,500 votes.

Addressing a large gathering at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin this evening, Cullinan said there are “unprecedented” challenges facing the farming industry today.

The president-elect said his initial priority will be to address the beef crisis.

“This issue is by no means done. This crisis is going on for a year and a half and factories have to realise if they want a beef industry in Ireland, they will have to pay for it,” Cullinan said. 

The IFA has been staging protests outside supermarkets’ distribution centres in recent weeks in an ongoing campaign for an increase in beef prices. Farmers also staged a tractor blockade in Dublin city earlier today

Cullinan this evening said that agriculture is “a mainstay of the Irish economy”.

Related Reads

17.12.19 'Very heavy delays' as beef farmers return to protest in Dublin city centre
10.12.19 IFA staging latest blockade outside Musgrave distribution centre in Kildare
09.12.19 IFA staging blockade outside Tesco distribution centre in Dublin

“Our IFA members and all other farmers across the country are the ones who are responsible for this. Making sure they get their fair share of income, irrespective of what that takes, will be the focus of my presidency,” he stated. 

Cullinan said his other priorities include developing a general election programme with the IFA’s demands; reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP); and environmental restrictions faced by farmers.

“I intend to represent all farmers, to do whatever is necessary to unify farmers as what we have seen of late is that the only winners when farmers are divided are the very ones we are fighting against,” Cullinan stated.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has congratulated Cullinan, saying he looks forward “to working constructively with the incoming IFA leadership to address the many challenges facing Irish farmers”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie