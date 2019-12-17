'Very heavy delays' as beef farmers return to protest in Dublin city centre

BEEF FARMERS HAVE returned to Dublin this afternoon to stage a tractor blockade in the city centre.

AA Roadwatch has warned of “very heavy delays” across the city as a result of road closures as a result of the protest near St Stephen’s Green.

It is the second farmers’ protest to take place in Dublin in recent weeks. Demonstrators brought the city to a standstill last month when they arrived on tractors to stage a protest outside Leinster House.

The first protest followed months of tension between the meat industry and farmers, which culminated in the intervention of Agriculture Minister Michael Creed and the brokering of a deal in September.

A convoy of tractors who were unhappy with the deal subsequently descended on Kildare Street and the surrounding St Stephen’s Green area, complaining that the price they are paid for beef that they supply to processors is too small.

It is understood that today’s protest is taking place because farmers remain unhappy with the price they are being paid for their beef.

Motorists are advised that Earlsfort Terrace, Dawson Street, Kildare Street, Ely Place and Hume Street are all closed for this afternoon’s demonstration.

Traffic restrictions are also in place from nearby Kevin Street onto Cuffe Street.

The protest is expected to last a number of hours, and gardaí are currently in the city centre to divert traffic in affected areas.