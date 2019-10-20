This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fianna Fáil deputy leader 'welcomes' probe into Dooley Dáil vote incident

Dooley has faced criticism after he said that a fellow party member cast a number of votes for him while he was absent from the Dáil.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 10:31 AM
51 minutes ago 3,517 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4859520
Timmy Dooley has faced scrutiny in the last 24 hours over the voting incident.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FIANNA FÁIL’S DEPUTY leader Dara Calleary has said that the fact that Timmy Dooley had votes recorded despite him being absent from the Dáil was “unusual”. 

The Ceann Comhairle has ordered a report over the incident. Dooley, a Clare TD and a Fianna Fáil front bencher, said that a fellow party member cast a number of votes for him while he was absent from the Dáil chamber on Thursday. 

Speaking on a special Brexit edition of the RTÉ Radio One Morning Ireland programme, Calleary said that he “welcomes” the fact that the matter will be investigated by the Ceann Comhairle. 

“The integrity of the voting system within the Dáil is hugely important,” he said. 

Dooley said Limerick TD Niall Collins pushed his voting button on his behalf as he believed Dooley was still in the chamber. 

Yesterday evening the Ceann Comhairle Seán O’Fearghail announced that he had ordered a report on the conduct of the vote. 

Dooley has faced significant cross-party criticism, with Fine Gael TD Noel Rock describing the incident as “very worrying”

Asked whether the matter may end up in the Dáil Committee on Procedure, Calleary said that he thinks “that may be the avenue where the Ceann Comhairle decides to go”. 

Calleary also said that he was happy to discuss redoing the vote in the Dáil. 

“If someone wants to re-run the votes, I don’t see why not,” he said. 

