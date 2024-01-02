Tina Satchwell case: Garda file will be with DPP by the end of the week

THE GARDA FILE on the Tina Satchwell case is at an “advanced stage” and will be with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) by the end of the week, Clonmel District Court has heard.

Richard Satchwell, 57, appeared by video link in the Tipperary court this morning having previously been charged with the murder of his wife on 20 March 2017 at a location in Cork.

Mr Satchwell was charged with murder after gardaí found the skeletal remains of his wife Tina in October of last year while excavating a concrete floor and walled up area underneath the stairwell of their home in Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork.

Superintendent Adrian Gamble today told Judge Brian O’Shea that gardai had handed over the file on the murder to State Solicitor for South Cork, Jerry Healy.

“I can assure you the entire file is with Mr Healy today. I personally oversaw that. He has assured me the file will be with the director this week,” said Gamble.

Judge O’Shea noted that Mr Satchwell had been in custody for over eleven weeks.

“I know these investigations are complex, but you don’t have to have all the bells and whistles attached before the file can be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the judge told the court.

Supt Gamble stated that the file contained expert reports which were outside the control of An Garda Siochána.

Judge O’Shea asked defence solicitor Eddie Burke if Mr Satchwell would consent to either a three or four week remand.

Mr Burke said that his client consented to a two-week long remand. Judge O’Shea remanded Mr Satchwell in custody to appear again in Clonmel court on January 16th. Mr Satchwell, who now has a full beard, will appear in court by video link on that date.

Mr Satchwell, who is a native of Leicester in the UK, only spoke during the brief hearing today to confirm that he could see and hear proceedings in the court via the video link.

Meanwhile, Mr Burke today made an application under the Police Property Act 1897 for the return of the keys to Mr Satchwell’s home at Grattan Street in Youghal. This is the property where the body of Tina Satchwell was recovered.

Det Sgt Gerard O’Shaughnessy of Midleton Garda Station told the court that Mr Satchwell’s house was no longer deemed a crime scene and the keys would be returned to the solicitor of the accused.

Mr Satchwell was previously denied bail at a High Court sitting at Cloverhill Court. Gardaí objected to bail saying that the accused was a flight risk.

Refusing the application, Judge Siobhan Lankford said that Mr Satchwell faces “very serious charges, the most serious charges on the criminal canon”.

Mr Satchwell first appeared in court on 14 October in connection with the alleged offence.

On that occasion, evidence of arrest charge and caution was given by Detective Garda David Kelleher. Kelleher said that Mr Satchwell had been formally charged with the murder of his wife in Cobh Garda Station the previous day. Legal aid was granted in the case.

Tina Satchwell was a native of St Bernard’s Place in Fermoy, Co Cork who was living in Youghal at the time of her death. She was reported missing on 24 March 2017 by her husband Richard.

After she was reported missing gardaí followed 400 lines of inquiry, watched hundreds of hours of CCTV and took witness statements from 170 people. A major sea and land search was carried out by gardaí following her disappearance. In March 2018 gardaí led a major search for Tina in Mitchel’s Wood in Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

In March of last year on the sixth anniversary of Tina’s disappearance, gardaí issued a renewed appeal for information in a bid to locate her.

Tina Satchwell would have turned fifty in 2022. She hailed from a family of eight and is survived by her siblings. Vigils in her memory have been held in Youghal and Fermoy. A private family funeral has also taken place.