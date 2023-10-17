Husband of Tina Satchwell remanded in custody over murder charge

A MAN IN his fifties who is charged with the murder of his wife has been further remanded in custody having appeared in court this morning in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are awaiting DPP instructions in the case concerning the killing of Tina Satchwell.

Her husband Richard Satchwell, who is originally from Leicester in the UK but was living in Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork, was charged with her murder at a special sitting of Cashel District Court last Saturday.

The alleged offence occurred on March 20th, 2017.

Satchwell, nee Dingivan, was reported missing six years ago last March.

The missing persons case was upgraded to a murder investigation last week and the remains of the 45 year old were found buried in her home by gardaí searching the property last Wednesday.

Satchwell (57) did not speak during the short hearing by video link from prison at Clonmel Court this morning. He was wearing a grey track suit.

Sergeant Tom O’Brien made an application to have Satchwell remanded in custody to appear before the court again on November 7th.

O’Brien told Judge Cephas Power that the remand was consented to by the defendant and his solicitor Eddie Burke who was represented by local solicitor Aidan Leahy.

Judge Power remanded Satchwell in custody to appear before the court again on November 7th next.

Satchwell first appeared in court in connection with the alleged offence last Saturday in Cashel.

Burke consented to his client appearing by video link at the next court hearing.

Tina Satchwell was a native of St Bernard’s Place in Fermoy, Co Cork who was living in Youghal at the time of her death. She was reported missing on the 24th of March 2017 by her husband Richard.

Vigils in her memory have been held in Youghal and Fermoy.

After she was reported missing gardai followed 400 lines of inquiry, watched hundreds of hours of CCTV and took witness statements from 170 people.