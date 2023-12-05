Garda file on Tina Satchwell murder case at 'advanced stage'

THE GARDA FILE on the Tina Satchwell case is at an “advanced stage” a court heard this morning.

Richard Satchwell of Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork was charged with the murder of his wife, Tina, at a sitting of Cashel District Court in Co Tipperary on October 14th last.

The State charged that on 20 March 2017, at a location in Cork, he murdered Tina Satchwell contrary to Common Law.

Mr Satchwell, who is a native of Leicester in the UK, was charged after gardai found the skeletal remains of his wife while excavating a concrete floor and walled up area underneath the stairwell of her home in Youghal.

Mr Satchwell (57) appeared via video link at Clonmel District Court today.

Sgt Tom O’Brien told Judge Brian O’Shea that DPP directions are awaited in the case. The State applied for a further remand in custody of Mr Satchwell until January 2nd next.

Judge O’Shea said that it was “quite surprising” that the garda file has yet to be sent to the DPP. He said that it was in the interests of Mr Satchwell and the family of the deceased that the DPP receive it in the near future.

Detective Garda David Kelleher said that 38 statements were requested from the initial arrest, detention, further extensions and the subsequent re arrest of Mr Satchwell. He said they were also awaiting State Pathologist, forensic, forensic archaeology, anthropology, State Laboratory and toxicology reports.

Det Garda Kelleher stressed that the file is at an “advanced stage.”

“We are hoping to have it with the DPP before the end of 2023.”

Mr Satchwell who was wearing a light grey tracksuit did not speak during the short hearing other than to confirm that he could hear and see the court proceedings.

Solicitor Aidan Leahy, standing in for solicitor Eddie Burke who is representing Mr Satchwell, consented to the adjournment of the case to January 2nd next. Judge O’Shea remanded Mr Satchwell in custody to appear in court in Clonmel on 2 January, 2024.

Meanwhile, Mr Satchwell was previously denied bail at a High Court sitting at Cloverhill Court. Gardai objected to bail saying that the accused was a flight risk.

Refusing the application, Judge Siobhan Lankford said that Mr Satchwell faces “very serious charges, the most serious charges on the criminal canon.”

Mr Satchwell first appeared in court on 14 October in connection with the alleged offence.

On that occasion evidence of arrest charge and caution was given by Detective Garda David Kelleher. Dt Garda Kelleher said that Mr Satchwell had been formally charged with the murder of his wife in Cobh Garda Station the previous day. Legal aid was granted in the case.

Tina Satchwell was a native of St Bernard’s Place in Fermoy, Co Cork who was living in Youghal at the time of her death. She was reported missing on 24 March 2017 by her husband Richard.

After she was reported missing gardai followed 400 lines of inquiry, watched hundreds of hours of CCTV and took witness statements from 170 people. A major sea and land search was carried out by gardai following her disappearance. In March 2018 gardai led a major search for Tina in Mitchel’s Wood in Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

In March of this year on the sixth anniversary of Tina’s disappearance, gardai issued a renewed appeal for information in a bid to locate her.

Tina Satchwell would have turned fifty last year. She hailed from a family of eight and is survived by her siblings. Vigils in her memory have been held in Youghal and Fermoy. A private family funeral has also taken place.