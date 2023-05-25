Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 25 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about Tina Turner?
The musical icon died yesterday aged 83.
7.5k
7
1 hour ago

TINA TURNER, THE “queen of rock ‘n’ roll”, has died aged 83.

The 12-time Grammy winner’s passing has made front pages all over the world today. Many said she was, in her own words, simply the best.

So how much do you know about her?

What was her birth name?
Mae Bullock
Anna Bullock

Anna Mae Bullock
Still beloved of Irish wedding DJs to this day, she had a hit with Proud Mary in the 1970s - but which band sang the original?
Alamy
The Rolling Stones
Creedence Clearwater Revival

The Who
Earth, Wind and Fire
Which of these 1980s blockbusters did she star in?
Shutterstock
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Lethal Weapon
Kindergarten Cop
Who did she famously duet with at Live Aid?
Phil Collins
Freddie Mercury

Bono
Mick Jagger
The 'private dancer' in her hit 1984 song accepted US dollars as well as which major European currency?
Lira
Punts

Deutch marks
Drachma
According to the lyrics of Nutbush City Limits, what's the Nutbush speed limit?
25 miles
50 miles

100 miles
500 miles
True or false: she once held a Guinness world record for the largest paying audience for a solo performer, which she set during her Break Every Rule world tour
Alamy
True
False
In 2013, she became a naturalised citizen of what country?
The UK
Canada

France
Switzerland
For which Bond film did she perform the theme song (which was written by Bono and the Edge)?
Alamy
GoldenEye
Tomorrow Never Dies

The World is Not Enough
Die Another Day
She was the first woman to ever appear on the cover of which magazine?
Shutterstock
Vogue
Rolling Stone

Vanity Fair
The New Yorker
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Simply the Worst
You need to brush up on your Tina knowledge!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What's knowledge got to do with it?
Better luck next time
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
We Don't Need Another Hero
Not bad!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
GoldenEye
You're definitely a Tina fan!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Simply the Best
Like the woman herself
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     