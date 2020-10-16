#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Tipperary crash: Gardaí ask woman who provided medical assistance to come forward

A man in his 40s died in the collision between a van and a lorry on the N24 in Ballynoran at the end of last month.

By Adam Daly Friday 16 Oct 2020, 1:16 PM
37 minutes ago 7,297 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5235203
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

GARDAI HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information following a fatal crash in Tipperary which happened at the end of last month.

At around 7.25am on 21 September, a man in his 40s died following a collision between a van and a lorry on the N24 in Ballynoran. 

The driver of the van was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 60s, who was driving the lorry, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Officers have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. 

In particular, gardaí are appealing to a woman, who was one of the first persons at the scene and provided medical assistance, to make contact with gardaí.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie