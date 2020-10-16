Tipperary crash: Gardaí ask woman who provided medical assistance to come forward

GARDAI HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information following a fatal crash in Tipperary which happened at the end of last month.

At around 7.25am on 21 September, a man in his 40s died following a collision between a van and a lorry on the N24 in Ballynoran.

The driver of the van was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 60s, who was driving the lorry, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Officers have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

In particular, gardaí are appealing to a woman, who was one of the first persons at the scene and provided medical assistance, to make contact with gardaí.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.