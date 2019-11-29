Man (20s) due in court charged over Tipperary €100k drugs seizure

A MAN IN his 20s who was arrested yesterday over a drugs seizure in Tipperary is due to appear in court this morning after he was charged in relation to the incident.

A woman in her 20s was also arrested after €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine, along with €2,250 in cash and some drug paraphernalia, was seized alongside the illicit drugs in Lagganstown at around 10am yesterday.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in this area and found a large quantity of suspected cannabis and a smaller quantity of cocaine in a car on the grounds of the house.

The woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man who’s been charged is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.

