Friday 29 November, 2019
Man (20s) due in court charged over Tipperary €100k drugs seizure

A woman who was also arrested in connection with the drugs seizure has been released without charge.

By Sean Murray Friday 29 Nov 2019, 9:19 AM
Nenagh District Court
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 20s who was arrested yesterday over a drugs seizure in Tipperary is due to appear in court this morning after he was charged in relation to the incident.

A woman in her 20s was also arrested after €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine, along with €2,250 in cash and some drug paraphernalia, was seized alongside the illicit drugs in Lagganstown at around 10am yesterday.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in this area and found a large quantity of suspected cannabis and a smaller quantity of cocaine in a car on the grounds of the house. 

The woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man who’s been charged is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.

