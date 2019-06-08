Have you seen this man? He's been missing from Tipperary since yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing a missing Tipperary man.
Leonard O’Brien (43) is missing from Carrick-on-Suir since yesterday.
He was last seen driving a black Volkswagen Passat (11-W-840) at around 3.10pm in the Tinvane area of Carrick-on-Suir.
He is described as being 5’5″, with short, dark blonde hair, average build and blue eyes.
When last seen, Leonard was wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers.
Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact gardaí in Clonmel on 052 617 7640.
COMMENTS