Have you seen this man? He's been missing from Tipperary since yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing a missing Tipperary man.

Leonard O’Brien (43) is missing from Carrick-on-Suir since yesterday.

He was last seen driving a black Volkswagen Passat (11-W-840) at around 3.10pm in the Tinvane area of Carrick-on-Suir.

He is described as being 5’5″, with short, dark blonde hair, average build and blue eyes.

When last seen, Leonard was wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers.

Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact gardaí in Clonmel on 052 617 7640.