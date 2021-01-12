Man (80s) dies in Tipperary road crash

A MAN IN his 80s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tipperary this afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene on the L4306, a local road near Bansha at 3.15pm.

The two occupants of the car were seriously injured when their car left the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman in her 80s who was a passenger in the car was injured.

The deceased was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The woman was taken from the scene by ambulance to hospital, where her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene has been preserved and will be examined tomorrow by forensic collision investigators. The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and also to any road users with camera footage from the area at the time, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.