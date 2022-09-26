Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 26 September 2022
Advertisement

Tobacco, beer and wine with estimated value of over €300,000 seized at Rosslare Europort

Close to 26,000 litres of beer, over 11,800 litres of wine, and around 77.5 kilograms of ‘roll your own’ tobacco were seized.

By Diarmuid Pepper Monday 26 Sep 2022, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,386 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5876475

TOBACCO AND ALCOHOL with an estimated value of over €300,000 has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

Close to 26,000 litres of beer, more than 11,800 litres of wine, and around 77.5 kilograms of ‘roll your own’ tobacco was sized following three separate, routine operations.

The first seizure was on last Tuesday, when Revenue officers seized almost 11,300 litres of wine with an estimated retail value of over €137,000, following the search of an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge, Belgium. 

On Saturday, Revenue officers then seized around 77.5kgs of ‘roll your own tobacco’ and over 500 litres of wine, with a combined estimated retail value of €61,000.

This followed a search of an Irish registered truck and its accompanying trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Le Havre, France and the smuggled tobacco and alcohol were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.

Also on Saturday, Revenue officers seized close to 26,000 litres of beer following the search of a Polish registered truck that disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of over €103,000.

Revenue officers say the smuggled goods represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of €167,000.

Investigations are ongoing following these seizures, which are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie