Revenue seizes €5.5 million worth of tobacco and cigarettes

REVENUE OFFICERS TODAY seized €5.5 million worth of illegal tobacco and cigarettes at Dublin Port.

The seizure was made as a result of routine operations and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.

A total of 4.5 million cigarettes and over 3 tonnes of ‘roll your own’ tobacco were detained.

The illegal cigarettes branded ‘Kingdom’ and tobacco branded ‘The Turner‘ had an estimated retail value of €5.5 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €4.3 million.

The cigarettes and tobacco were discovered concealed in over 30 pallets manifested as ‘groupage’ that had arrived in Dublin Port from the Netherlands and were destined for an address in Co. Meath.

A Revenue spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.