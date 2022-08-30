Revenue seizes €5.5 million worth of tobacco and cigarettes

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
REVENUE OFFICERS TODAY seized €5.5 million worth of illegal tobacco and cigarettes at Dublin Port.
The seizure was made as a result of routine operations and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.
A total of 4.5 million cigarettes and over 3 tonnes of ‘roll your own’ tobacco were detained.
The illegal cigarettes branded ‘Kingdom’ and tobacco branded ‘The Turner‘ had an estimated retail value of €5.5 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €4.3 million.
The cigarettes and tobacco were discovered concealed in over 30 pallets manifested as ‘groupage’ that had arrived in Dublin Port from the Netherlands and were destined for an address in Co. Meath.
A Revenue spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)